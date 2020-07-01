PEP names 5 candidates

Progressive Empowerment Party political leader Phillip Edward Alexander. -

THE Progressive Empowerment Party (PEP) named five candidates for the upcoming general election at a meeting last Sunday.

Felicia Holder, PEP chairman, will vie for Diego Martin Central.

She called for support by saying the party was built from nothing by donations of about just $10. She complained about poor public utilities, quipping, “It’s pressure for water not water pressure.”

Vying for St Augustine will be Satesh Ramsaran, a businessman, family man and PEP deputy leader. He lamented rising prices and poor school facilities.

Limma Mc Leod is candidate for Port of Spain North/St Ann’s West. She is PEP deputy leader and co-chair of the PEP’s Women Arm. She expressed concern about citizens' access to healthcare relative to foreign care available to cabinet ministers.

“It is time for change, real change. Let us show them!”.

Rondoll Glasgow, running for La Brea, said that area had some of the best offerings in the country including mangoes, beaches and pitch, yet was a neglected area.

“We’ve lost 30 per cent of the roads we had. They just became derelict.”

Albertha Purdeen, a security industry professional and a mother, is candidate for Barataria/San Juan.

The meeting was chaired by Janice Learmond-Criqui, with a main address by PEP leader Philip Edward Alexander, who said his party was now needed, given the alleged failure of the governments of the past eight years.