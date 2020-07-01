No charges yet against Fuad Abu Bakr

Fuad Abu Bakr -

LEADER of the New National Vision (NNV) political party Fuad Abu Bakr remained in police custody on Wednesday.

Up to press time, Bakr, who was arrested on Tuesday near Riverside Plaza in Port of Spain, during protests in the capital, had not yet been charged.

His attorney Kashif Gibson confirmed Bakr was still in police custody. He could not say what charges were expected to be laid against his client. Bakr is being held at the Besson Street police station.

On Tuesday, National Security Minister Stuart Young confirmed Bakr’s arrest at a press briefing at the Ministry of National Security on St Vincent Street, Port of Spain.

Bakr was arrested while doing a live video of the protest action.

Hours later, Bakr’s father, Jamaat al Muslimeen leader Yasin Abu Bakr, insisted his son was not rioting but was trying to calm Tuesday’s protests.

Bakr said since his son’s arrest, he has been trying to find out why he was detained.

“I don't know what he was arrested for... for telling people to calm down?” he asked.

Sources say Bakr is likely to be charged with breaching covid19 regulations, other charges relating to Tuesday’s protest and over recent Black Lives Matter protests at the Queen’s Park Savannah.

Also in custody are the 72 people who were also arrested on Tuesday during the protests. They too are expected to be charged with breaching covid19 regulations.