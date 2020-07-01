National Security Minister: Only PCA, TTPS probing police shootings

Stuart Young -

MINISTER of National Security Stuart Young on Wednesday told the House of Representatives that apart from investigations by the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) and TT Police Service (TTPS), no other inquiry is being conducted into last Saturday’s shooting deaths of three men by a police patrol in Morvant. He replied to an urgent question by Naparima MP Rodney Charles who had asked the time frame and the “membership of the commission” who would conduct an independent enquiry into the incident.

Young said, “I don’t know where the Member for Naparima got this proposition that there is any proposed independent enquiry into the recent police shooting in Morvant...”

He said the statutory body empowered to probe such incidents involving the police was the Police Complaints Authority (PCA.)

“The Police Complaints Authority, and I have confirmed with the director, have commenced an investigation.

“We look forward to the completion of this investigation and I use this opportunity to, once again, ask members of the public who may have any information with respect to this incident to come forward to the Police Complaints Authority and provide it to them. They have a very robust statutory system to protect such people.”

Charles, in the first of several supplemental questions, asked if the Government would give the PCA the resources to ensure a timely probe.

Young replied that the PCA will continue to get its annual subvention as an independent body to do its statutory duty.

Caroni East MP Dr Tim Gopeesingh asked if the TTPS would also investigate. Young said he had already stated the TTPS would do a parallel investigation, which he said Commissioner of Police (CoP) Gary Griffith had confirmed on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“So there are two investigations taking place that I am aware of with respect to this incident that took place, one by the Police Complaints Authority, an independent statutory body, and the second by the police service itself.”

In a separate question, Charles asked how many police officers involved in last Saturday’s shootings were wearing body cameras.

Young replied by repeating his earlier remarks that two enquiries are taking place, and said he would not interfere with them. He recalled Griffith saying the police service has 180 body cameras and is seeking more, and had the Government’s support in that.

Cumuto/Manzanilla MP Christine Newallo-Hosein asked if the police had laid any charges on any of Tuesday’s protesters. Young said 72 people were arrested and charges being considered against them were breach of the covid19 regulations, resisting arrest, malicious damage to property and obstruction.

Meanwhile outside the Red House on Wednesday, Griffith led a heavily-equipped group of police officers including some with riot sheets to guard the seat of Parliament. Griffith told reporters that, under his watch, there would be no repeat of 1990 (when armed insurgents took over the seat of Parliament.)