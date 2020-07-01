Mayor: Woodford Square to reopen by weekend

File photo of the iconic statue of Aphrodite, the Greek Goddess of love, in Woodford Square. Photo by Sureash Cholai.

WOODFORD Square, Port of Spain will reopen to the public "within a couple days," the city's mayor Joel Martinez said on Tuesday.

Speaking with Newsday in a phone interview, Martinez did not give a precise date for its reopening but said the extensive work being done to make the square safer is nearing an end.

"We are getting to the point where we are (finishing) the exercise on (the removal) of the fallen trees and preparing it to reopen," said Martinez.

He said the square was still closed because of covid19,

It was first closed to do a check-up on all trees in the square after a Venezuelan couple was injured by a falling tree in January.

All facilities at Nelson Mandela Park in St Clair were opened on Monday, as well as all other city parks as part of the lifting of covid19 restrictions.

Martinez said it would not have made sense opening the square until all work is completed.

He said the corporation involved the Horticultural Services Division of the Ministry of Agriculture.

"They were able to look at the trees and determine which ones were sick," he said.

"There were a number of (sick) trees. We eventually cut most of them down and we're on the last tree now and that should be finished this week. But we have been pushing to open it back."