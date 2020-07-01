Maxi drivers protest for bus route passes

Route 2 maxi taxi drivers protest in fron the Ministry of Works and Transport, Richmond Street in Port of Spain on Monday. PHOTO BY ANGELO M MARCELLE -

Maxi taxi drivers protested in front of the Ministry of Works and transport on Monday for the ministry to issue Priority Bus Route passes to them. Some of the drivers claim they have been on the waiting list for as long as five years.

Former vice president of the Route 2 Maxi Taxi Association Brenton Knight said the ministry issued 1,149 bus route passes and drivers who have retired are usually expected to return theirs to the ministry to allow those who have been on the waiting list to get one.

“We are not asking for additional passes at this time,” said Knight. “If there are dormant passes at the ministry, give them out. These guys don’t just represent a number on a list, it’s lives and livelihoods at stake.”

Knight said taxi drivers are part of the essential services and, as the government reopens the economy, they will be required to play a greater role.

Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan said he spoke with the president of the Maxi Taxi Association on Monday morning and he was happy with the process.

“They are not supporting the protest. They have distanced themselves.”

Sinanan said a lot of these drivers were using the bus route illegally.

“If they were caught, they would simply pay the fine and move on. Now they will get demerit points, so they recognise now it is not as easy as it was before to break the law.”

He said their complaint of having to wait for passes is not the underlying issue but, rather, the demerit point system.

“The demerit system is actually helping us, in terms of the responsibility that we have when we utilise the roadway.”

Knight said drivers have not been on the bus route illegally. Those who do not have passes work on the main road.

“If you go on the bus route now, maxi or any private vehicle, it’s a $2,000 fine and six demerit points. Three times on the bus route and your permit is suspended. (They drivers) not going through that.”

He said drivers were also accused of selling their bus route passes. “The minister is being ill-informed and ill advised.”

Sinanan said only a certain number of passes can be issued, and the ministry has been at that capacity for years.

“You have to cap the process.”

He said if there was no limit, it would lead to traffic jams on the bus route with maxis operating without passengers.

“Then drivers would say they’re not making any money and increase their fares. We have to balance it.”

He said the system was designed for 1,149 maxis. When a pass becomes available, it goes to the next person on the list.

President of the Route Two Maxi Taxi Association Linus Phillip said the association is not asking for the number of passes to be increased.

Phillip said, in keeping with the ministry’s procedure, a driver’s name only goes on the list if they have a registered maxi.

He said the drivers who protested on Monday chose to buy a maxi and put their name on the list.

“Somewhere along the line, after a year or two, they decided they cannot wait any more which, I think, is unreasonable.”

Phillip said he is scheduled to meet the advisory committee at the ministry, and the issue of how many passes are available is one of the things to be discussed.

He said as far as he knows, there are 162 drivers waiting for bus passes.