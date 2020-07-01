Marabella teens arrested after biting guard, stealing gun

ONE OF TWO children bit a security guard before stealing his gun on Tuesday.

The teens, 14 and 15, were arrested for robbery with violence against a security guard on Tuesday.

In a release on Wednesday, the police said the 42-year-old victim said he was on duty at a supermarket at Union Road in Marabella at around 3pm on Tuesday.

He said he was approached by a male suspect who told him to hand over his gun and bit his arm, then grabbed the weapon and ran away.

“A report was made to the police and officers of the Marabella Police Station, Criminal Investigations Department and the Southern Division Task Force responded,” it said.

The police say investigations are ongoing.