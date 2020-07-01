Griffith: TT police well-trained

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith. -

COMMISSIONER of Police Gary Griffith has said the police are “well-trained and prepared.”

He made the statement at a press conference on Wednesday morning where he addressed protests on Tuesday linked to the police shooting of three men – Joel Jacob, Israel Clinton and Noel Diamond.

Griffith said he believed the protests were a “well-orchestrated plan to destabilise the country.

He warned, “If anyone tries to have a repeat of (the) 1990 (attempted coup), when it took seven days to quell, I will ensure on my watch, it will be dealt with within seven minutes."

He later added, “We are not perfect, neither is society but we come from society. We’re expected to be at a higher standard and I give the assurance that we would.”

He said people should not compare the protests in TT to those in the US in response to the police killing of George Floyd.