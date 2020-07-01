Da Silva slams warm-up century

West Indies Joshua Da Silva bats during day three of a West Indies warm-up match at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, on Wednesday. (via AP) -

WICKET-KEEPER batsman Joshua Da Silva scored a century in a West Indies warm-up match at Manchester, on Wednesday.

Resuming day three of the four-day match on 60 not out, Da Silva went on to complete his century ending unbeaten on 133 off 249 deliveries. The TT right hander led the Jason Holder XI to 272 all out against the Kraigg Brathwaite XI after the team resumed the day on 120/5.

West Indies are preparing for a three-match Test series against England starting on July 8.