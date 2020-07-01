'Build Neil Wilson School of Business'

Neil Wilson, former PNM Tobago Council chairman. -

A NEIL Wilson School of Business should be built in Tobago as part of the tribute to the late PNM Tobago Council chairman’s legacy. So said Anglican Bishop Rev Claude Berkley as he delivered the sermon at Wilson’s funeral service on Monday at the St Andrew’s Anglican Church, Scarborough.

At the service, speakers, including the Prime Minister, commended Wilson’s acumen as a businessman and in the portfolios he held on boards within the state sector.

Addressing mourners, who included the Prime Minister, Tobago MPs Ayanna Webster-Roy and Shamfa Cudjoe, PNM Tobago leader Tracy Davidson-Celestine and Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis, Berkley said:

“He was one who exhibited sound business principles. So, I hope part of the legacy that I am hearing about will include the Neil Wilson School of Business in Tobago, where people come from across the world to that school to understand thrift and industry which caused independent little men in this island, who did not consider themselves high and mighty but held their ground by virtue of those fundamental principles on which they were brought up.”

Wilson, 88, died at the Scarborough General Hospital around 6pm on June 22, hours after he complained about feeling unwell. Berkley said Wilson’s confidence, indomitable spirit and generosity are characteristics to which people should aspire. The bishop said apart from sharing pleasantries with Wilson during the time he served at St Andrew’s Anglican, they had no conversation.

However, he recalled when he was appointed a Canon of the church in 2001, Wilson sought him out. He wanted to know what Berkley needed for his new appointment. “I said, ‘One of the things is that I need a robe and they are sold in British pounds.’ He said ‘No, no, no. You need a robe. You will have a robe.”

Wilson, he said, told him to organise an invoice and send it to his office. Berkley said although Wilson was a staunch PNM supporter, he was still able to see beyond party politics and his personal business. “He was able to reach out and help people.”

Berkley said Wilson performed selfless acts without being some “holy buff with a big Bible. “He was one who lived the principles of what he was taught as a Christian person.” He added Wilson always had Tobago’s best interests at heart.

In delivering the eulogy, Nigel said his father was a tower of strength to him and his brother, Lyndon. Wilson’s many siblings and relatives, Nigel added, regarded him as the love of their lives.

“Our late mother might not have agreed with that statement. She might have thought that it was the PNM party.” Nigel said his father loved people, especially those who experienced hardship. “This was reflected in his generosity to so many persons.” He said Wilson was also a mentor, who never stopped being a teacher.