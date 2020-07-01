Bastien, Joseph to participate in FIBA Adelante event

Allison Bastien -

THE National Basketball Federation of TT (NBFTT) has selected two female candidates to represent TT in an International Basketball Federation (FIBA) initiative dubbed “Adelante” – a programme for women in basketball.

First and second nominees, Allison Bastien and former national player Alicia Joseph were both appointed to participate in the two-year programme which is designed to identify, develop and unleash the next generation of female leaders in the Americas.

Bastien, who is presently the general secretary of the TT Schools’ Basketball Association and the organisation’s North Zone executive committee was delegated by the NBFTT to take the lead. Her portfolio entails creating and developing a programme locally to further promote activities for women in the sport.

Joseph is the vice president and founder of the local non-profit organisation Female Basketball Action (FEM.BA). The organisation’s mission is to grow, develop and provide opportunities for the female basketball players in TT and has been providing a sole platform for female competition annually since 2016.

Joseph was granted the opportunity to be a part of the Adelante webinar series, and will also make up the steering committee assembled by Bastien to execute a national project with the empowerment of women and girls at its core.

The two-year curriculum comprises of weekly educational online sessions featuring international keynote speakers during its first year of engagement.

Year two consists of an in-person gathering during the summer of 2021 in Miami, the United States and a culminating meeting at the 2022 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup in Sydney, Australia.

“I am indeed grateful to be chosen as a candidate for this Adelante programme. I am completely mindful that this open door will furnish me with the necessary information,

skills and direction expected to plan and execute projects to expand female participation as players, coaches, and officials in the game of basketball,” Bastien expressed.

The online platforms highlighted mentorship and direct interaction between all candidates and highly distinguished women such as New Zealand’s first female Prime

Minister - Jenny Shipley, NBA’s Dallas Mavericks CEO – Cynthia Marshall, Senior Vice-President of Marketing ESPN – Laura Gentile and several other prominent women in sport and leadership positions.

In collaboration with the NBFTT, Bastien aims to create a sustainable national female league and to design programmes to boost development at all levels; primary schools, secondary schools, community, senior and elite.