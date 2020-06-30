Womantra: 'We stand with protesters'

On Monday, Morvant residents demonstrated the way one of the men killed by police on Saturday had his hands in the air before he was shot. - Ayanna Kinsale

THE NGO Womantra says it stands in solidarity with protesters in Morvant, Laventille, Beetham Gardens, Sea Lots, and East Port of Spain.

Protests over threepolice killings on Saturday continued in Port of Spain and around the country on Tuesday.

The Ministry of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs said the disturbances began from 8 am at East Port of Spain.

In its Facebook post, Womantra said it joined the protesters in calling for justice.It called on the police to suspend all the officers involved in the killings of JoelJ acobs, NoelDiamond andIsraelClinton "pending completion of a full investigation."

It included the hashtags #nojusticenopeace #nocolonialracistpolice #justiceforJoelJacobs #morvantblacklivesmatter #blackghettoyutelivesmatter.