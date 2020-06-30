Woman dies after protest shooting

HOSPITAL staff have confirmed that a Beetham woman who was reportedly shot by police during Tuesday morning's protests has died.

Staffers said Ornella Greaves, 30, died while being treated at the Port of Spain General Hospital.

Beetham residents confirmed to Newsday that Greaves had been shot earlier and was one of three people allegedly shot by police.

A video circulating on social media of the shooting "is being verified" by police.

Police told Newsday they had received information that a woman had been shot and they were verifying that information.

Residents of East Port of Spain on Tuesday morning staged protests throughout the city in response to the shooting deaths of three men on Saturday. The men, Israel Clinton, Joel Jacob and Noel Diamond were killed by officer of the Inter Agency Task Force and Guard and Emergency Branch at Jumans Avenue, Morvant.

Police claimed the men moved to fire at them and in defence they opened fire, killing all three, Police said a gun was found at the scene.

Footage from a home security camera near where police killed the men appeared to contradict the police account.

In the video, three SUVs with police officers drive past a Nissan Tiida car on Juman Drive. The driver of the gold Tiida hatchback pulls aside and the police vehicles stop behind it.

One of the occupants emerges from the back seat of the car with his hands in the air, and the police seem to be speaking to the driver of the car and the man who got out.

Moments later, someone inside the car lowers the right back window and it appears an object is pointed at the officers.