US Embassy warns Americans

US Ambassador to TT, Joseph Mondello. - JEFF K MAYERS

THE US Embassy issued a notice to all American citizens in TT to be on the alert after protests in Port of Spain on Tuesday.

The embassy issued a release headlined, Security Alert for US Citizens: Civil Unrest in various areas in which it advised of reports of civil unrest in the areas of Beetham Highway, East Port of Spain, and Maraval, with additional reports of "rioting" and "gunfire" exchange on the Beetham Highway and East Port of Spain areas.

"US citizens are advised to shelter in place, and monitor embassy updates and local media for information on rioting and demonstrations in the area," the release said.

It also advised of specific actions to take:

Avoid walking or driving near the areas of East Port of Spain, Cocorite, Maraval; exercise caution if in the area of demonstrations or large gathering; monitor local media for updates; and be aware of your surroundings.

It also said that any American needing assistance can visit the embassy at 15 Queen’s Park West, Port of Spain or call 622-6371, State Department – Consular Affairs (888)407-4747, or (202)501-4444.