Trinis in Cuba to return Saturday

TT nationals who are currently stranded in Cuba will return to TT on Saturday.

At the Health Ministry’s virtual media conference on Monday morning, National Security Minister Stuart Young said the nationals, including a group of 19 medical students on scholarship, will be granted exemptions.

He said, “There’s a flight that’s being put on by Caribbean Airlines to assist the Cuban government. So we’re using that opportunity to make the offer to our Cuban students and other nationals who are in Cuba to come home.”

The number of nationals was not mentioned.

The airline e-mailed the nationals on Monday afternoon, saying the flight will leave Havana, Cuba at 2.30pm and arrive in TT at 6.20pm on July 4. It said the fare is US$425.

“Please maintain contact with the Ministry of National Security to ensure you receive approval for your entry. They are working on options for the others (sic) Caribbean students. Kindly provide contact information for another coordinator in case we don’t have the pertinent information before July 4.”

One national told Newsday she feels “elated and ecstatic.

“This is the happiest I’ve been in many months. I cannot wait to see my family again. I am grateful to the government for giving us this opportunity.”