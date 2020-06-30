Tribute exhibition for O'Connor

Balandra Peninsula by Lisa O'Connor. -

A TRIBUTE exhibition for late artist Lisa O’Connor will be held at 101 Art Gallery in Newtown.

O’Connor’s colourful impasto oil paintings, painted en plein air, of the flora and fauna around TT made her a very popular in local art circles.

A release from the gallery said many private owners of O’Connor’s works are collaborating with it to stage an informal exhibition of her paintings from July 4–10 as a form of tribute at the gallery at 84 Woodford Street, Newtown.

This informal show will run from 10 am-2 pm on the opening day and will continue through the following Tuesday to Friday from 12 pm-4 pm on each day at the gallery, which represented O’Connor for 34 years, the release said. At the end of the show, her family will be presented with a guest book that will contain information on the event’s attendees.

Anyone with an O’Connor work who wants to participate in the exhibition can contact the gallery.