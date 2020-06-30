Relatives: ‘Mango Dog’ killed in robbery

File photo.

While police are still searching for a motive, relatives say Malley “Mango Dog” Ballentine, who was shot dead on Sunday evening, was killed in a robbery.

Family members at the Forensic Science Centre in St James told Newsday a quantity of cash was stolen from his person shortly after he was shot dead.

“After they shot him they emptied his pockets,” said his wife who did not want to be named.

“They apparently went with money, so it seems like it was a robbery.”

Ballentine, a fish vendor of North West Drive, Patna Village, was shot dead on Sunday in River Estate, Diego Martin.

Residents of Cicada Drive heard gunshots and alerted the police. When they arrived the found his body at the entrance to a pavilion near a basketball court.

An autopsy confirmed he was shot multiple times to his chest and head.