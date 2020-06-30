Protests lead to Senate adjournment

THE Senate sat for less than five minutes on Tuesday afternoon owing to a notably poor turnout of senators, likely caused by the uncertainty created by street protests hours before the sitting.

Senate President Christine Kangaloo said because so many Senators were absent she would put to the vote, the question of whether or not the Senate should adjourn to Thursday. With the Senate agreeing, she adjourned the sitting to 2.30 pm on Thursday.

Government whip Franklin Khan said that on Thursday the Senate will debate the matters due to have been debated on Tuesday.

Meanwhile the House of Representatives is due to sit on Wednesday.