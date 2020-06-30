Protests in Port of Spain: June 30

A police officer can be seen using his foot to immobilize a protester during today's fiery demonstrations in east Port of Spain - Jeff Mayers

ANGRY and frustrated protesters took to the streets of Port of Spain and environs to demand justice for Joel Jacob, Noel Diamond and Israel Clinton. The three men were shot dead by police on Saturday afternoon.

NEWSDAY photographers Jeff K Mayers, Vidya Thurab and Roger Jacob captured the fiery protests that took place on Tuesday.