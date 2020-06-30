News
Protests in Port of Spain: June 30
Zainab Kamara
2 Hrs Ago
A police officer can be seen using his foot to immobilize a protester during today's fiery demonstrations in east Port of Spain - Jeff Mayers
ANGRY and frustrated protesters took to the streets of Port of Spain and environs to demand justice for Joel Jacob, Noel Diamond and Israel Clinton. The three men were shot dead by police on Saturday afternoon.
NEWSDAY photographers Jeff K Mayers, Vidya Thurab and Roger Jacob captured the fiery protests that took place on Tuesday.
Angry protesters surround this burning maxi taxi as they demand justice for the three young men killed by police last Saturday - Jeff Mayers
The smoking remains of a maxi taxi following today's clash between protesters and police in east Port of Spain - Jeff Mayers
A police officer clears debris in east POS during unrest in the area - Jeff Mayers
Protesters and police clash during protests in east Port of Spain - Jeff Mayers
Masked man seen riding his bike in Beetham Gardens Port of Spain in spite of the unrest in the area earlier today- Jeff Mayers
Frustrated protesters seen dragging debris in the streets of east Port of Spain. Jeff Mayers
Morvant residents block the Old St Joseph Road near Old Morvant Road, Laventille, as the second day of protest continued, over the police killing of three men from the area on Saturday - Roger Jacob
Debris lit by protesters on Wrightson Road, Port of Spain on Tuesday - Vidya Thurab
A man stands in the ashes of the burning debris, recounting his observations in the widely circulated video of the police shooting incident that occurred on Saturday afternoon.- Roger Jacob
Police with one of the protesters on Abattoir Road, east Port of Spain - Vidya Thurab
Police and protesters on Pioneer Drive, Sea Lots, Port of Spain - Vidya Thurab
Fire officers put out flaming debris lit by protesters on Wrightson Raod, Port of Spain - Vidya Thurab
