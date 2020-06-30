Protests continue over police killings

Police on the Beetham Highway outside Port of Spain on Tuesday morning, dealing with protests over the police killings of three men in Morvant on Saturday. In the background can be seen some of the debris that residents are throwing into the road. Photo by KALIFA CLYNE

KALIFA CLYNE

Early-morning protests on the Beetham highway saw traffic gridlock from the Port of Spain lighthouse to past the NP gas station.

Shortly after 7 am, police said, residents started throwing tyres, garbage, pieces of wood and even bags of grass onto the eastern side of the highway, blocking commuters.

Dozens of police officers are at the scene facing the community as residents hurl insults along with trash.

The protesters can be heard demanding accountability for police killings.

Some stood with their hands up in surrender. Others shouted, "Allyuh stop killing we."

Along with the petty insults thrown at police there were cries for justice.

The protesters are outraged at the deaths of three men – Joel Jacob, Noel Diamond and Israel Clinton – who were shot dead by police in Morvant on Saturday afternoon. Witnesses say at least one of the man had his hands in the air in surrender when they were shot.

Heavily armed police stood stoically facing the community while others directed traffic to ease the congestion.

This is the second day of protests.