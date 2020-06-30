Protesters help business owner

Protesters on Charlotte street help a businessman collect jewelry that fell on the road. - Ryan Hamilton-Davis

WHILE it was believed that angry protesters were out for mayhem in Port of Spain on Tuesday, one group was helping nervous businessmen who dropped a quantity of jewellery on Charlotte Street.

Several people marched down Charlotte Street, shouting, “Don’t shoot,” with their hands in the air to protest the police killing of Israel Clinton, Noel Diamond and Joel Jacob in Second Caledonia, Morvant on Saturday.

Business owners, nervous at seeing the protesters, quickly began closing their doors, but protesters told them they were not in any danger.

“We not on allyuh, allyuh don’t have to close up. We just want justice,” said one protester.

One businessman, who had some gold jewellery on a table, started pulling the table and the jewellery fell on the pavement.

Protesters stopped and helped him collect it.

“Allyuh help him!” one protester shouted.

“Yuh see, we not on allyuh,” another said.

The protesters then went their way, marching along Charlotte Street, Independence Square East, and Henry Street, speaking out against Saturday’s killings.

