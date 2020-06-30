PoS mayor: We're co-ordinating resources

Port of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez.

Port of Spain mayor Joel Martinez said he is co-ordinating a response and getting resources for those who may be affected by the protests in and around the city on Tuesday morning. .

Martinez said he could not confirm reports of looting. Police told some city-centre stores to close. A shot was fired at the Ministry of National Security on Abercromby Street.

President of the Downtown Owners and Merchants Association Gregory Aboud could not be reached for comment.

