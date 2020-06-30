Port of Spain mayor: 'We're working towards containing the issue'

PoS Mayor Joel Martinez -

Mayor of Port of Spain Joel Martinez said on Tuesday that members of the armed forces are working to contain the damage done by protesters in Port of Spain and environs.

Martinez said police had been out since morning, working to restore order.

Municipal police, the army and the city corporation were clearing debris from the streets. He said he had just come from the Beetham, where roads had been blocked, but debris was being cleared by the army.

The protsters, he said, "are burning debris, collecting items of tyres and wood. They are being put out as quickly as possible.”

He was unable to confirm any instances of looting or any casualties arising from the protests.