Ministry hit by bullet as shots heard across city

A maxi taxi burnt along the Eastern Main Road. Photo by KALIFA CLYNE

A soundtrack of sirens and gunshots are being heard across the capital city on Tuesday morning as protests continue to erupt at multiple locations in Port of Spain.

Downtown, east Port of Spain, pockets in Belmont, on the Eastern Main Road and the Beetham highway all saw groups of people either shouting at police or pulling trash and other items to block the roads.

A maxi-taxi has been burnt at Spree Simon on the Eastern Main Road and an old car was also used to block a street.

Newsday understands there is a bullet hole at the Ministry of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs, Government Campus Plaza on its third floor.

Staff at the ministry said they were told they could not leave the building as it was effectively under lockdown.

Police have been trying to quell the uprisings but they continue.

The Ministry of National Security has convened a news conference at its Abercromby Street, Port of Spain headquarters.

This story will be updated as information comes to hand.

