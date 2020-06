Man, 52, shot and killed in Cap-de-Ville

Stock photo

A 52-year-old man was found dead in a gravel track with gunshot wounds on Tuesday in Cap-de-Ville. Police identified the victim as Henry Collymore. He lived in the area.

A report said shortly after 7 am, police found the body lying face-down off Chinkit Street. He was shot in the back.

Police from Homicide Bureau Region III and Point Fortin visited the scene.