Judge suspends trial because of turmoil in PoS

The Hall of Justice in Port of Spain.

A HIGH COURT judge on Tuesday suspended court to allow jurors to leave the capital city because of protests in various parts of Port of Spain.

Justice Carla Brown-Antoine, who is presiding over a murder trial at the Port of Spain High Court, suspended proceedings after lunch.

Earlier in the day, she told jurors not to leave the precincts of the Hall of Justice because of the “turmoil” outside.

After the lunch break, when she asked the jury what they wanted to do, they all said they wanted to leave so they could make their way home safely.

Court was adjourned to Thursday.

Protests began early on Tuesday morning. There was traffic gridlock on the Beetham Highway. Soon after, protesters blocked roads in other parts of east Port of Spain, including the Eastern Main Road, parts of Belmont, and Nelson Street.

At a media briefing earlier on Tuesday, National Security Minister Stuart Young confirmed reports of indiscriminate shootings and protests around the city.

The protesters are outraged at the deaths of three men – Joel Jacob, Noel Diamond and Israel Clinton – who were shot dead by police in Morvant on Saturday. Witnesses say at least one of the men had his hands in the air in surrender when they were shot.