Fuad Abu Bakr arrested

Minister of National Security Stuart Young confirmed this morning Fuad Abu Bakr was arrested.

At a press briefing at the Ministry of National Security Headquarters on St Vincent Street, Port of Spain, Young confirmed that the NNV political leader was arrested after being part of protests which took place in various parts of PoS on Tuesday.

Young said he was arrested and taken to the Besson Street Police Station.