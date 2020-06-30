Four more returning nationals test positive for covid19

FOUR more returning nationals have tested positive for covid19, the Health Ministry has reported.

The ministry said on Tuesday, three are recent deportees from the US and one is a returning student from the Barbados cohort. The ministry added that all cases are imported and all established protocols are being implemented. This brings the total number of samples which have tested positive to 130.

On Saturday, the ministry reported that two additional returning nationals from the Enchantment of the Seas cruise ship had tested positive.

The ministry also reported four people have been discharged from the Caura Hospital bringing the number of people discharged to 113. The number of covid19 positive patients in hospital is nine and all are at the Caura Hospital. There were no recovering covid19 patients at the step-down/transition facilities.

The ministry said the number of samples submitted to the Caribbean Public Health Agency and the University of the West Indies site for testing was now 5061, the number of unique patient tests completed was 3986, and the number of repeated tests was 1075.