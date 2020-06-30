FCB closes PoS branches amid protests

First Citizens Bank, Independence Square. Photo: Jeff K Mayers

First Citizens Bank (FCB) said on Tuesday that two of its Port of Spain locations were being closed early.

They are the branch on Park Street and Independence Square Complex, which houses the Independence Square branch, credit card and electrical banking centres.

The release was sent out by senior communications oficer Stephanie Boisselle-Paul, just after lunch on Tuesday.

The statement said customers can visit any of the other locations or use the bank’s online and electrical services.

Newsday received reports of businesses being shut down and gunshots being fired in and around Port of Spain, particularly east Port of Spain, on Tuesday morning, as protesters mae their way through the city.