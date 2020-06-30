Farm workers head to Canada this week

ONE HUNDRED and forty migrant (140) farm workers are expected to leave TT this week to go to Canada as part of the seasonal agricultural workers programme.

On June 10, National Security Minister Stuart Young said the farm workers will be granted exemptions to go to Canada, but at their own risk.

They could leave as early as Tuesday on a chartered flight but up to late yesterday, they were waiting on confirmation.

The workers were asked to sign a letter indemnifying the State if they contract covid19 while in Canada.

They have also been told if they wish to return before TT’s borders are reopened, they would have to make their own travel arrangements and cover the cost of their 14-day quarantine period.

A group of 56 farm workers was expected to leave on March 18. Canada closed its borders then, followed by TT, but soon after the Canadian authorities deemed farm workers essential and gave them permission to enter.