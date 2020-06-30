Chee Mooke Bakery is back: Morvant says sorry for robbery, returns $$

CHEE Mooke Bakery Ltd has said it will continue to sell itsproducts in Morvant after residents apologised for robbing one of the bakery's drivers.

On Monday,Chee Mooke said on Facebook, "To the fellas who #ROBBED our driver this afternoon, in the name of JUSTICE for their fallen brethren, thanks for not injuring our employee.

"However, please inform ALL the shop owners that THIS bakery will no longer be delivering in your area. Let them know why too, eh..."

On Tuesday, the bakery had a change of heart, saying, "Long story short, THIS bakery SHALL resume supplying its products to the shops in the community of Second Caledonia and Environs."

It explained why: "Today the residents of Second Caledonia requested a hearing to tell us their story. We want to meet them...we want to listen.

"Today we were summoned by the community of Second Caledonia for a personal apology for the situation and to reimburse the funds."