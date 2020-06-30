AG: TT preparing for surge of yachts

Faris Al-Rawi

ATTORNEY General Faris Al-Rawi said TT is expecting a "surge" of yachts when vessels are once again allowed to enter TT.

He was piloting the Miscellaneous Amendments (No.2) Bill in the Senate on Monday.

Among the 35 amendments to various bills, including some related to the Judiciary, vehicles, VAT bonds and conservation of wildlife, the Customs Act was also being amended. Al-Rawi explained the Customs Act amendment was for harmonising the forms for entry between the Immigration Act, health legislation, and food and drugs legislation for ease of doing business.

"These forms are ready and we have inserted the definition of a pleasure craft, because a pleasure craft has to be excepted out."

He continued: "We have a large yachting industry here and this allows for ease of yachting. Particularly with the covid pandemic we have seen an influx of yachts coming into TT."

He stressed, with the covid19 restrictions, vessels have not been allowed in yet.

"But we are getting the knock on the door and we have to be ready for that surge as soon as the Ministry of Health and National Security can manage that."

Opposition Senator Wade Mark also spoke on the Customs Act amendment , saying power was being put in the hands of the finance minister. He said Finance Minister Colm Imbert is the owner of a pleasure craft himself.

Senate President Christine Kangaloo, however, told him he was imputing improper motives.