AG on bullet at his ministry: 'I am a high-value target'

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi. - Angelo Marcelle

ATTORNEY General Faris Al-Rawi said the bullet that hit his ministry on Tuesday morning was because he is a "high-value target."

"This is not the first time I have had attacks on the Attorney General's office, or the first time I have been targeted."

Speaking to Newsday by phone, Al-Rawi said that at about 8.30am there were shots at his office (at the corner of London and Richmond Streets, Port of Spain) and because of the trajectory at which the shots were fired, a bullet entered on the third floor.

"It went through two panes of glass and lodged into (an) empty cubicle where someone was previously sitting. The staff was in the room at the time. "We are very lucky nobody was hurt."

Al-Rawi said he met with his entire staff, including the people who were in the room at the time, to ensure those affected were well looked after. He said counselling was being looked at for the affected staff as well.

"Some of the ladies in the office are quite shaken up by the whole experience. They have my full support, and the support of the Permanent Secretary."

He reported that despite the incident all his staff continued to work on Tuesday.

"I salute the people in my office for their courage and dedication and making sure we don't bow to cowardice and threats."

The shooting occurred on a day of protests in East Port of Spain and other areas, reportedly over police killings.

Al-Rawi believed he was targeted in the incident and said it was not the first time, noting that the Commissioner of Police and the Prime Minister had spoken on that issue. In October 2019 CoP Gary Griffith said a purported assassination plot against the Prime Minister and the Attorney General was being investigated.

Al-Rawi said: "I am obviously a very high-value target for my haters, including my political opponents. The Leader of the Opposition spends a lot of time talking about my work and my focus.

"A lot of the work I have done causes certain people immense distress. It is not a surprise in the least there is a continuation of attacks."

National Security Minister Stuart Young,at a media conference on Tuesday ,said Griffith and Police Complaints Authority (PCA) director David West have promised a thorough investigation of an incident on Saturday in Morvant in whichthree men were killed by the police, and which reportedly sparked the protests. Young said he had faith in both men to investigate the killings.

Al-Rawi said in the past the PCA had asked for additional powers, but this has not been pursued, as the authority has received support, including through memoranda of understanding and the open approach of the Commissioner of Police with West.

"I am assured West will leave no stone unturned and Griffith will be as transparent as he always is," he said.