Tobagonian on bail for breach of protection order

A 57-YEAR-OLD Tobago man was granted $15,000 bail by a Scarborough Magistrate last week on a charge of breach of a protection order.

A release from the police stated the accused appeared before Magistrate Duane Murray on Friday and pleaded not guilty to the charge and was granted bail with surety. The matter was adjourned to Friday July 24.

The female victim reported to police that on Thursday June 25, she was at her Tobago home with the accused, when they got into an argument. During the altercation, the accused made threats to kill her, thereby breaching a Protection Order which had been issued at the Scarborough Magistrates’ Court in February, for a period of three years.

The victim made a report to the Moriah Police Station and the matter was referred to the Gender-Based Violence Unit's Tobago Division. Investigations were spearheaded by Supt Claire Guy-Alleyne, while charges were laid of PC Sandy, both of the GBVU.