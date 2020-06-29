San Fernando mosque murder: 5 years later, no closure

Daniel Kenneth Bostic was gunned down at a San Fernando mosque on July 1 2015. - Courtest Marva Bostic

On July 1, 2015, a man gunned down her only son in a mosque and since then, Marva Bostic’s life has been transformed into a living hell.

Wednesday marks the fifth anniversary of the death of Daniel Kenneth Bostic, 35.

His mother wants closure for herself and other bereaved relatives.

"Five years and no one has been arrested. I trust in God that he will deal with everything. We want closure. We want to know what is going on. I am so fed up. There was footage from the mosque," Bostic told Newsday.

Bostic has a surviving daughter.

Daniel died in the month of Ramadan. He was entering the Juma Masjid in San Fernando after the call to prayer. A man walked up from behind and shot him. He fell to the ground and the gunman shot him a few more times before running away.

He married twice, the first under Christian rites and the second under Muslim rites, as he had converted. Daniel had a child from each union.

"Eleven days after the murder, Daniel’s (younger) son turned two. The other went back to the US, where he was born, with his mother, last year," Bostic said.

"It is a mess, especially for my daughter, because she dropped him off to the mosque that night, and was supposed to pick him up after. She keeps crying for her brother. This is painful for us and we are grieving."

Investigators at the Homicide Bureau Region III are investigating.

Anyone with information can contact police at 652-0495 or the nearest police station. People can also call 999, 555, 800- TIPS or WhatsApp/ text Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith at 482-GARY.