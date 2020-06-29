More nationals being brought home

National Security Minister Stuart Young. -

National Security Minister Stuart Young said government will be reaching out to nationals from Cuba, India and the region who have requested exemption to be allowed to return to TT.

He said the students from Cuba are being granted exemptions and will be brought back through a special Caribbean Airlines flight. He said the balancing factor is the number of quarantine rooms available.

Young said government will be granting exemptions to students in India to return and they are being asked to send details of their itinerary.

He said government will be reaching out to nationals in the region about bringing them back through CAL and chartered flights. He reiterated that Caricom countries, especially those who have opened their borders to international visitors, will not be used as jumping points for people to come to TT.

Young said government will also be looking to nationals in the US, UK and Canada to see if there is room for expansion. He said there are some people who will be able to pay for state-supervised quarantine which will allow use of state quarantine facilities for those who cannot.

With respect to those entering TT illegally, particularly from Venezuela, he said the police service has been asked to look into criminally charging, with human trafficking, citizens who are harbouring and transporting illegal immigrants.

He said the Venezuelan government would be doing a repatriation exercise later this week.