Man, 22, killed 'parting' fight

Stock photo

Relatives of Jessie Mascall, a 22-year-old man who was shot dead while parting a fight on Saturday in Petit Valley, say members of the national security forces were present during the incident, but are refusing to come forward.

The relatives of the young man, who had just gotten work at the newly opened Five Islands Water and Recreational Park are now calling on any people who had information on Mascall’s killer to step forward.

Newsday was told Mascall was liming on Ravine Road at about 12.45 am on Saturday, when an altercation broke out between two people. Mascall attempted to separate the two, when gunshots were heard.

The man who shot him then fled, as Mascall slumped to the ground, dead.

Relatives told Newsday Mascall was expecting to be a father, and would have celebrated his 23rd birthday on Monday.