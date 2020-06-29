Funeral today for PNM Tobago Council chairman

THE funeral service for former People’s National Movement (PNM) Tobago Council chairman Neil Wilson will take place on Monday at the St Andrew’s Anglican Church, Scarborough, from 10.30 am. He will then be laid to rest in the churchyard cemetery.

Prime Minister dr Rowley, THA Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis, PNM Tobago political leader Tracy Davidson-Celestine and Tobago Council chairman Stanford Callender are all expected to attend. Wilson, 88, died on June 22 at Scarborough General Hospital. He was the father of two sons.

A businessman, Wilson served as secretary in what was then known as the division of enterprise development, labour, co-operatives, consumer affairs and settlements from 2001 to 2005. He also served as secretary in the division of tourism and transportation from 2005 to 2009.

Wilson, who received the Chaconia Medal (Silver) for his contribution to public service in 2017, served as the PNM’s Tobago Council chairman over 20 years. He gave up the position in 2016. Callender described Wilson as a national icon.

“Neil Wilson’s passing has left us much poorer as a party and country,” he said. Callender said Wilson was one of the founding members of the PNM in Tobago and served the party at all levels.

“But he distinguished himself as the longest serving chairman who worked with and saw the party through many transitions in bad times and good times. He was a pillar of strength and a man with very high morality and integrity in public and private affairs.”

Callender said Wilson, who was affectionately called “Brig,” left a legacy of service before self. “He taught us the true meaning of loyalty and commitment.”