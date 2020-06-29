Belmont resident: 'I can't sleep since my roof blew off'

File photo: Volunteers help secure a tarpaulin on the roof of Glenda Cuffie at Layann Hill, Belmont after her roof was ripped off by strong winds on Saturday. - ROGER JACOB

BELMONT resident Glenda Cuffie said she has not been able to sleep since her roof blew off on Saturday.

"I never thought I would have been in the news. I was (praying and) thanking God for what I was working hard for. Then in two twos everything gone."

Cuffie, who lives with her husband and two sons at Layann Hill, off Belmont Circular Road, had just finished saying her prayers when the roof was removed and landed on the road next to the house.

When Newsday visited Cuffie around 9.30 am on Saturday, residents were trying to put a tarpaulin on the house to protect it from further damage.

She told Newsday on Monday that she had not been slept for two days.

"Every little crook and every little thing have me (anxious). I am still really tramautised. I jJust replaying over the night whenever I lay down."

Cuffie said that she replaced her wooden roof of 20 years with a steel roof six years ago, but she believes it was not installed correctly and that was why it blew off.

She added that she was still cleaning and throwing away things since the incident.

She reported that the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management had dropped off three tarpaulins for her and people in the area and people from as far as Morvant helped put them up. She said Belmont East councillor Nicole Young has been "great so far" and was assisting her get materials to begin repairing the roof.

"We want to start as soon as possible with the rainy season. The tarpaulin is not sure. When I see rain set up my heart start going again."

Cuffie said she was holding up and knew God would send people to assist her.

"I know I'm getting there and I am thankful for all the support. Sometimes you have to be in the situation to see how people in Trinidad is love."

Cuffie said she would be grateful for any little assistance, as she was not working.

In the Senate on Monday, Agriculture Minister Clarence Rambharat said assistance for people whose houses were damaged by adverse weather over the weekend is scheduled to begin from this week.

Rambharat made the announcement in response to a question on help for people whose homes were affected by bad weather along the East-West Corridor.

He said assessments were done in accordance with Social Development Ministry protocols and relief programmes will be put into action.

"Relief is expected to be provided this week."