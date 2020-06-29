Bar hours reduced

National Security Minister Stuart Young. -

Minister of National Security Stuart Young has said because of the behaviour of bar owners and customers since they reopened last week Monday, particularly in the past 72 hours, the government will reduce their opening hours from 8 am-10 pm to 8 am-8 pm.

Young made the announcement at the Ministry of Health’s virtual press conference on Monday.

He said bars whose owners who do not comply with the new guidelines will be closed.

“As we’ve said as a government from day one, we will take the necessary steps and decision to protect the public.”

He said bar owners who do not comply will be subject to six months' imprisonment or a $50,000 fine.

Young said bars should adopt a “last call” system, to discourage patrons from congregating there.

He said public parties and fetes are also prohibited, even in private spaces.

Young expressed the government’s disappointment at the behaviour of the public congregating at bars and on the pavements near bars since the reopening.

He said restaurants with bar licences will be monitored in the coming days, and if they do not comply with government protocols, they will also be asked to close at 8 pm.