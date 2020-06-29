Angostura donates 7,000 hand sanitisers to schools

Education Minister Anthony Garcia and Minister in the Ministry of Education, Dr Lovell Francis, at Angostura for the handing over of hand sanitisers for schools. PHOTO BY ANGELO M MARCELLE - Angelo Marcelle

Angostura has donated 7,032 bottles of hand sanitisers to 632 schools to help ensure the health and safety of students as they return to school for examinations and classes.

On Thursday last week, at Angostura’s compound in Laventille, Education Minister Anthony Garcia thanked the company for its contribution at a time when "we are dealing with so many problems in education and so many problems in the country.

"We are doing everything possible and everything in our power to ensure that our students are not left behind, so Angostura should be truly congratulated for contributing to Trinidad and Tobago."

Angostura’s CEO Peter Sandstrom said the company is seeking to play a greater role in the fight against the covid19 pandemic by supporting people, in this case students.

"We have started to make sure that we take care of the blood of TT and those are our children.” Sandstrom said it is important for companies to unite and support the nation in the fight against the pandemic.