$172,000 in honey seized, 2 arrested

SIPARIA CID officers, with the assistance of the Southern Division Task Force and Acting Cpl Prince, intercepted a truck and found 43 buckets of honey in the tray of the vehicle.

The white Hyundai two-tonne truck was stopped at Siparia Old Road, Fyzabad.

A release from the police said two men, a 54-year-old welder of Chaguanas, who was driving,and a 22-year-old Venezuelan national who lives in Williamsville, were detained and taken to the Siparia District Health Facility.

The two were examined and immediately put in quarantine.

After the 14-day quarantine period, on being discharged, the two will be charged with unlawful possession of the honey, which is valued at $172,000.