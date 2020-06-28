Tobago man shot for gold chain after house party

File photo.

A man was shot in his leg after a gunman tried to rob him of his gold chain after a house party at Jacamar Drive, Mt Irvine last night.

According to police, the gunman was robbing people of cash and jewellery as they left the party when he spotted two people wearing thick gold chains leaving in a car.

The gunman tried to rob them but they reversed and slammed into two parked vehicles. Both occupants fled the vehicle and ran back into the party.

The gunman followed and shot one man in his leg. He was taken to the Scarborough General Hospital for treatment. Investigations are continuing.