Reggae Rhythm sings sweet tune at Santa Rosa

Lady Hamilton (right), winner of Race 2 at Santa Rosa Park, Arima, on Saturday. PHOTO BY ANGELO MARCELLE. - Angelo M. Marcelle

REGGAE RHYTHM claimed yesterday’s feature race, for three-year-olds and over, rated 80-60, as horse racing made a return to Santa Rosa Park, Arima.

Action at Santa Rosa resumed after a three-month long break due to the global coronavirus pandemic, which saw sporting action halted by Government.

In fact, this was the first taste of live sport in TT since the Prime Minister allowed sporting events to resume a week ago.

However, in keeping with the Ministry of Health guidelines, no fans were allowed at the venue.

Torrential showers overnight made the track a sloppy one, but the seven-year-old Reggae Rhythm, ridden by Kimal Razack and trained by Ryan Lalla-Maharajh, made his rivals dance to his tune.

Khaleesi and Desert Dancer were the early pacesetters in this 1350-metre race, before Integrity took over the lead with six furlongs to go.

Reggae Rhythm bided his time behind the pair of Desert Dancer and Integrity before he made his move, with 200 metres to go, and was unchallenged till the end.

Regal Intension made a late burst to finish second, followed by American Dillon and Desert Dancer.

In the day’s sixth and final race, for horses rated 60-45 and going over a distance of 1,200 metres, Bella Riva, ridden by Brian Boodramsingh and trained by John O’Brien, produced an impressive ride to emerge victorious.

O’Brien was the most successful trainer with three victories, followed by Glenn Mendez (two), while, among the jockeys, Boodramsingh notched a pair of wins.