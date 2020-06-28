PNM satisfied with EBC preparations

The Elections and Boundaries Commission head office, on Frederick Street, Port of Spain. - Ayanna Kinsale

THE People's National Movement (PNM) is satisfied that the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) "is taking decisive action to ensure the smooth facilitation of the voting process" for this year's general election while complying with public health regulations in place to deal with the covid19 pandemic.

The PNM expressed its satisfaction in statement on Saturday, one day after it met with EBC officials at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Port of Spain to deal with "the imminent 2020 general election" and other matters.

The PNM said it sought this meeting with the EBC to discuss its ability to undertake a general election amidst the requirements of covid19 regulations. The regulation prohibit mass gatherings such as political rallies, meetings. The number of people allowed to gather in public spaces stand at 25.

The party said the EBC assured its delegation, led by PNM chairman Colm Imbert, that consultations were ongoing with the relevant stakeholders to ensure that the necessary protocols are in place to protect voters, polling day staff and members of the protective services who would be on duty for the general election.

The PNM said it also received assurances from the EBC that matters such as polling stations' locations and suitability are being addressed. The party said the EBC said training for polling day staff continues and the necessary communication channels will be activated on election day.

The United National Congress (UNC) met with the EBC on June 12.

In a statement issued after that meeting, the party said it raised issues such as voter registration, the ability of citizens of Commonwealth territories to vote in general elections and allowing international observers to monitor the election. The party also said it also discussed with the EBC how covid19 restrictions will affect the voting process.