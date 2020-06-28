Panday vows to unite country with new politics

Founder and former leader of the UNC Basdeo Panday and his dog Norman share a friendly smile during a recent photo posed on his Facebook page. -

FORMER prime minister Basdeo Panday said he has returned to politics to make the change which the population is crying out for.

On Friday, Panday, 87, was unveiled as the campaign manager for his daughter Mickela's Patriotic Front party at a news conference in Chaguanas on Friday

In a post on his Facebook page on Saturday, Panday, the founder of the United National Congress, declared, "I have waited for ten years in the hope that there would be a change in the politics of our divided country." He lamented, "Alas! None was forthcoming and things have gotten worse."

While there have been many deserving criticisms and justifiable complaints from various quarters of the society, Panday said, "Few have come forward with a credible solution for getting us out of this mess." He declared, "It is because of this vacuum that I have decided to return to the political arena."

Panday called on all people wishing for change "to join me in the struggle to unite our society, to give youth a chance, to usher in a new kind of politics." That politics, he continued, is one "without lies, half-truths and innuendoes, bacchanal, rumour-mongering, and false promises." This is a phrase Panday had used frequently during his administration's term in office when allegations of corruption and wrongdoing were levelled at him and his ministers.

He urged citizens to join with him "to bring about meaningful change in our beloved country." His return drew mixed reactions from former members of his 1995-2001 UNC government.

Barataria/San Juan MP Dr Fuad Khan, who served as minister in the health ministry and deputy speaker of the House of Representatives under Panday, said, "Sometimes in politics, one must know when to stop. I believe Basdeo Panday should understand this."

Khan, who decided not to stand for re-election this year, continued, "Unless he wants to be a spoiler of UNC in the elections. Politics does have a morality of its own as he has always indicated." He wondered if Panday "is assisting Mickela to launch her presence on the political front in case people become fed up of both (UNC and People's National Movement – PNM) offerings in the future."

Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal, who served as labour and communications minister under Panday, said he had "no thoughts" about his return. UNC La Horquetta/ Talparo candidate and deputy UNC leader Jearlean John said she was not speculating about what Panday's return meant.

"I don't deal with speculation and all these kinds of scenarios." John, who was transport and Tobago affairs minister under Panday, said, "We (UNC) are on the ground working very hard." She added, "I am a member of the UNC, I have been selected to run for a seat and I am working very, very hard." John said she could only speak about her activities but not on "anything else or anyone else."

Ralph Maraj, Panday's former foreign affairs minister, said Panday may still have a role to play in TT's politics. But Maraj said he was unclear about how viable the party was and its ability to field a full slate of 41 candidates for the election.

"You don't form a political party by holding a press conference or holding a little meeting." Maraj said the party must be based on mobilisation of people and driven by ideas "that capture the imagination of the electorate."

He was sceptical as to whether the party would get any traction among PNM or UNC supporters. Focusing specifically on UNC supporters, Maraj did not believe they would take it as seriously as "Mr Panday and his daughter would like it to be taken."

He said for the party to be taken seriously "they have to come with more substance." Messages left for UNC leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar seeking comment were not returned. Sources said the UNC national executive, which is led by Persad-Bissesar, was holding meetings with various constituency officials this weekend.

Persad-Bissessar, who served attorney-general and education minister under Panday, has previously said the party would not affect the UNC's chances in the election. She has also praised Panday publicly for his role in politics.