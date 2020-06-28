Man shot dead in Petit Valley lime

File photo

POLICE are investigating the murder of a 22-year-old Petit Valley man early on Sunday morning. Police said Jesse Mascall was liming at a place on Ravine Road, at around 12.45 am when he was shot by another man who was at the lime at the time.

Residents heard the gunshots and called the police. Police went to the scene with homicide investigators and District Medical Officer went to the scene and declared Mascall dead on the spot. Mascall is the fifth person to die from gunshot over the weekend.

On Saturday at 3.30 am, policeman Allen Moseley was shot dead just off the Morvant Old Road after visiting a friend. Twelve hours later, three men ­– one of whom is still unidentified – were shot dead by police in Second Caledonia, Morvant. Police say that after stopping the driver of a car, an occupant came out and pointed a gun at them which resulted in the police officers opening fire. Two of the victims have been identified as Joel Jacobs and Israel Clinton.