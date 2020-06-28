Fun Sunday at Maracas Bay

Maracas Bay seen from a distance, with many people dotting the water as they bathed. - ROGER JACOB

MANY took the time on Sunday to spend a fun and sunny day at Maracas Bay after the heavy thunderstorms on Friday night and into Saturday. From as early as 7 am, there were long lines of traffic along the North Coast Road as families headed to the sea.

Aware that many would be at the beach, the police were also on hand, staging roadblocks and also engaging in foot patrols along the beach. Newsday photographer ROGER JACOB spent some hours at the beach and brought back these images.