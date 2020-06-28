Chase Village fire leaves 10 homeless

BURNT: The house in Chase Village, Chaguanas which was destroyed by fire on Saturday leaving a family of ten homeless. PHOTO BY VASHTI SINGH - Vashti Singh

A DAY of celebration for the Banwell family ended in tragedy when their home was destroyed by a fire on Saturday afternoon.

Joel Banwell said friends and family gathered at his home at Main Road, Chase Village in Chaguanas to celebrate his daughter’s birthday when the incident happened.

He recalled everyone was having fun when they smelt smoke and noticed fire coming from one of the bedrooms on the top floor of the building. Banwell said, “The fire started in the bedroom where we placed all of my daughter’s presents. When I opened the door I saw the mattress ablaze.

“The fire service did not take too long to respond but was unable to save the home except for the parlour at the front.” The family of ten has been left homeless and Banwell said he is unsure of their next move. Banwell said they lost everything and is thankful that his relatives who live nearby have allowed his family refuge.

“Most importantly, no one was hurt and we are all safe,” he said. Firemen said they could not yet ascertain the cause of the fire and investigations are ongoing.