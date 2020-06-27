We vote too

- Jeff Mayers

Members of the LGBT+ community launched Pride Month outside the Red House on Friday reminding MPs making their way inside that they are voters too.

Among the issues they want parliamentarians to consider are granting them explicit protection under the Domestic Violence Act, decriminalisation of sex work, and access to pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) as an HIV-preventative measure.

PrideTT director Rudy Hanamji told Newsday, apart from the lesbian, gay, transgender, intersex, queer and asexual (LGBTIQA) community, they usually represent victims of domestic violence, children, people on remand and sex workers who form part of marginalised groups.

“They (politicians) need to vote. That is why we put them in office – to protect the rights of citizens and to pass legislation that protects all of us.”

Globally, Pride is celebrated in June, but June 26 - July 26 is officially Pride Month in TT. Because of covid19, many of the local events will be held virtually.

A flag-raising ceremony will happen simultaneously at 8.20 am on Saturday at Calvary Hill, Arima; Fort George, St James; San Fernando Hill; Caroni Savannah Road, Chaguanas; Fort George, Tobago and Santa Margarita, St Joseph.

The annual Pride Memorial is still being finalised. Instead of a parade, there will be a motorcade.

Every Wednesday during Pride month, PrideTT will have a Queer Votes Count town hall meeting. Political parties are being invited to attend. So far, the Movement for Social Justice is the only party to confirm attendance.

“We want the political parties to sit with us and tell us what they are supporting,” Hanamji said.

PrideTT has joined forces with Pride UWI – an official club at the University of the West Indies which will host a Love Walk at the Queen’s Park Savannah on July 19. Opposite the Red House on Friday, those gathered received mixed support from the public. Some beeped their horns and cheered while others hurled insults from inside their cars.

Most MPs avoided the group.