TTCF boss awaiting CDA response

JOSEPH ROBERTS, president of the TT Cycling Federation (TTCF), is awaiting a response from the Chaguaramas Development Authority (CDA) over recent accidents in the bicycle lane in Chaguaramas.

The lane was commissioned at the Western Main Road, Chaguaramas on June 6.

There have been a few accidents along the course, with vehicles colliding, or even crashing into the barriers. On one occasion, a car crashed through some of the barriers before landing on the shore.

Roberts, in an interview on Monday, said, “We have gotten (news of) some incidents from cyclists. We have written to the Chaguaramas (Development) Authority indicating some of the concerns that we have received and asking them to address or meet with us.

Asked if he had received any feedback from the CDA, Roberts responded, “No feedback as yet.”